Man arrested in Karasabai for having unlicensed shotgun
The shotgun found by the police
The shotgun found by the police

POLICE in Regional Division #9 have arrested a 36-year-old labourer in Karasabai Village, South Pakaraimas, after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

According to police reports, officers, acting on information, visited a farm where Joseph Francis was making clay bricks. While speaking with him, officers noticed a 20-gauge single-barrel shotgun about ten feet away from Francis.

When questioned, Francis admitted ownership of the firearm but stated that he did not have a valid firearm licence. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the Karasabai Police Station along with the shotgun. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

