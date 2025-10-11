—President Ali urges regional leaders to prioritise service over power

AS new and returning regional leaders were sworn in on Friday, President Dr. Irfaan Ali urged that they create “models of good governance and service” within their respective councils, emphasising that development requires collective effort.

Following the swearing-in of newly-elected Regional Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons and Councillors of the 10 Administrative Regions, President Ali immediately congratulated them, and urged them to work together and in partnership with Central Government to advance regional development.

“I urge you to remain mindful that public office is not a prize to be enjoyed, but a trust to be honoured,” President Ali wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

Dr. Ali stressed that the Regional Democratic Councils (RDCs) are an important tier of the nation’s system of governance, and are instruments through which development is planned and implemented at the regional level, ensuring that national priorities are translated into tangible benefits for citizens.

“For this reason, it is essential that there be a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect among all members of the Council, regardless of party affiliation. Healthy debate is natural and welcomed, but it must always be guided by a shared commitment to the people’s welfare, and to the advancement of the region as a whole,” he said.

President Ali said that the fact that Guyana’s elections are conducted within an adversarial political system does not diminish the need for collaboration across political divides.

He told the leaders that it is time now for all to set aside partisan divisions and work together, not only among themselves but also in partnership with central government.

President Ali said: “Development requires collective effort. Progress in health, education, infrastructure, agriculture, and local enterprise can only be achieved when we recognize that we are all working toward the same goal: a better quality of life for the people we serve.”

The President further stated that leadership is not about power or prestige, but about service and sacrifice.

He said: “Those who are chosen to lead are, at their core, servants of the people. And it is through humility, empathy, and integrity that true leadership is defined.”

In Region One (Barima-Waini), Brentnol Ashley was re-elected Regional Chairman, while Paul Pierre will serve as Regional Vice Chairman.

In Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Devin Mohan was elected Regional Chairman, while Humace Oodit was elected as Regional Vice-Chairman.

Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) will continue being served by Sheik Mohamed Ishan Ayube as Regional Chairman, while Anjanie Narine was elected as Regional Vice-Chairwoman.

In Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Clemsford Belgrave was elected as Regional Chairman, and Deoraj Nauth as Regional Vice-Chairman.

In Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Ricardo Dwain Phillips was elected as Regional Chairman, and Kleon Lindey was elected Regional Vice-Chairman.

While in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Junior Basant was elected to serve as Regional Chairman and Sahid Khan as Regional Vice-Chairman, in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), June Shondelle J. Shurland-Gittens was elected as Regional Chairwoman, and Alden Christopher Marslowe was elected as Regional Vice Chairman.

In Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), Tercellia John was elected Regional Chairwoman, and Samantha John Vice- Chairwoman.

Meanwhile, in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) Vania Albert was elected Regional Chairperson and Daniel Aguilar Regional Vice-Chairperson, and in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), the election of a new Chairman ended in a tie, with the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)’s Dominique Blair and We Invest in Nationhood (WIN)’s Mark Goring both securing nine votes, leaving Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand to now hold the deciding vote.

President Ali told the elected regional leaders that citizens expect no less than RDCs that are responsive to their needs, accountable in their actions, and united in their purpose.

“My best wishes are extended for a successful tenure to those elected,” President Ali wrote in closing.