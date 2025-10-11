West Demerara Secondary leads Region Three with pilot water purification system

IN a landmark step towards promoting environmental sustainability and reducing plastic waste, the West Demerara Secondary School (WDSS) has become the first school in Region Three — and the second institution in Guyana — to implement a pilot water purification system on its campus.

The system, commissioned in March 2025 to mark World Water Day, was made possible through the collaboration of the Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI) and the Ministry of Education. The initiative aims to ensure access to safe drinking water for all students and staff while fostering environmentally responsible habits among youth.

The idea originated from Vasanna Persaud, a former Queen’s College student and winner of the inaugural Shout Initiative in March 2023. Her winning project envisioned school-based water purification systems designed to curb plastic bottle waste and encourage sustainable hydration practices.

During the launch of GGI’s Project Flow on Thursday—a partnership between Recover Guyana and the Ministry of Education—WDSS student Rihanna Bishop shared her school’s experience since adopting the system earlier this year.

“Over the months that the system has been in use, students are using the green approach of filling their water bottles throughout the day,” Bishop said. “Not only are they beating the heat by staying hydrated, they are doing so in an environmentally friendly manner, and littering plastic bottles has been cut in half.”

Within just two months of implementation, the school eliminated the use of 10,000 single-use plastic bottles, saving approximately $55,000 weekly by reducing bottled water consumption — a projected annual saving of over $2.8 million.

WDSS’s environmental impact continues to grow, with projections showing a 35,000-bottle reduction per year, and an estimated 175,000 fewer bottles by the year 2030.

Bishop commended Recover Guyana’s continued commitment to sustainability, saying,

“We at West Demerara Secondary School are truly grateful for the benefit of the Shell competition and fully support this venture. We are excited for this new launch and anticipate the prospects for a better tomorrow.”

The Water Purification and Sustainability Initiative stands as a model of youth-driven environmental action and collaborative innovation—proving that small, community-based projects can inspire lasting national change.