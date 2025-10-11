Republic Bank welcomes 15th batch of Youth Link apprentices

SOME 26 high school graduates commenced their seven-month apprenticeship with Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited.

According to a press release, the launch ceremony was held at the bank’s conference room, 155-156 New Market Street, Georgetown on Monday, October 6, 2025, to welcome the 15th batch of apprentices to Republic Bank’s Youth Link Apprenticeship Programme 2025/2026.

These young men and women were selected from schools across the country and will be placed across the bank’s network of branches.

“While there, they will experience classroom and on-the-job training in banking operations and have the opportunity to learn and understand the needs of the less fortunate via the community initiative styled “Care-A-Van” aspect of the apprenticeship programme. A day of fun and relaxation will also be part of the Youth Link experience,” Republic Bank said.

Upon completion of the programme, successful apprentices will receive the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) from the Caribbean Association of National Training Agencies (CANTA) through the Council for Technical & Vocational Training (CTVET). With this qualification the apprentices will be eligible for jobs within the CARICOM Region.

The Youth Link Apprenticeship Programme was introduced in Guyana in 2008 after being part of the Republic Bank Limited, Trinidad and Tobago Power to Make a Difference initiative for over 20 years.

The programme was developed to bridge the gap between the end of the participants’ school life and the start of their career.

The programme is geared to guide the apprentices through a process of personal and professional growth and will teach the youths valuable skills for professional, and social development, thus making them more marketable in their career pursuits.