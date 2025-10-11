PPP/C secures historic first in Region Four

–party’s Clemsford Belgrave elected Chairman, Deoraj Nauth Vice-Chairman

THE ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has broken new ground in Guyana’s most populous region, Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica), as for the first time in history, it has secured the top regional leadership posts.

Clemsford Belgrave, who copped 18 votes out of 35, will serve as the new Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), while Deoraj Nauth will serve as Vice Chairman after securing 17 votes.

The victory marks a significant milestone for the ruling party, as Region Four has traditionally been a stronghold for the opposition.

The A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) councillors nominated Shaneika Haynes as the opposition’s contender for both the Chairman and Vice-Chairman posts. However, she was defeated on both occasions.

Belgrave and Nauth, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony, both outlined their goal to align regional governance with the government’s broader development agenda.

Belgrave told reporters: “Our priority, as Region Four, is moving Guyana forward with the government. So, we’re moving forward with Region Four.”

He also pointed to the massive victory that the PPP/C copped at the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

“This is a very historic moment for us,” he said, adding: “History has been created for Region Four, whereby the PPP has garnered the chairmanship and the vice- chairmanship. And I must say, this is a very historic moment for us.”

While solidifying that he “will work with everyone so there is no exclusion”, the new Region Four Chairman said that under his leadership, there will be united efforts that will serve in advancing the region forward.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chairman said: “We plan to work as a team to move Region Four forward, because of the confidence placed in us by the voters.”

Further, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand took extended congratulations to all newly elected and returning members.

“Your leadership and service remain vital to advancing the lives of citizens within our regions,” the minister wrote.

From the PPP/C, the official list of Region Four councillors includes: Alechia Amos, Timothy Andrews, Jasodra Appalsamy, Neemwattie Baldeo, Belgrave, Neville Cumberbach, Tasleem Drepaul, Saleesha Gafoor, Gayatri Jagroop, Eresha Melville, Desmond Morian, Nauth, Alana Persaud, Roopnarain Persaud, Sumatie Ramcharan, Raghunandan Singh, and David Williams.

The APNU councillors are: Rudolph Adams, Ravoldo Birbal, Marcia Chattoor-Gordon, Jasmain Hackett, Shaneika Haynes, Dillon Mohamed, Robin Simon, Shirley Witter, and Sheik Yaseen.

And the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) councillors are: Corwin Austin, Jennel Frank-Leitch, Akeem Fraser, Latoya Joseph, Savion Paddy, Shadirra Pugsley, Roshana Rose, Felica Sheriff-Forrester. While from Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) is Tinifa Stoll.