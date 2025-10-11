Minister Indar, senior Airbus official discuss local opportunities

MINISTER of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar, on Friday, met with Arturo Barreira, President of Airbus for Latin America and the Caribbean, and French Ambassador to Guyana, Olivier Plancon.

According to information on Minister Indar’s page, they discussed potential investment opportunities in Guyana’s growing aviation sector, leveraging the company’s global presence of over 12,000 aircraft and aviation services.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including National Security Advisor, Capt. Gerry Gouveia; Parliamentary Secretary, Thandi McAllister; Chairman of CJIA Board of Directors, Sanjeev Datadin; CEO of CJIA, Ramesh Ghir; Director General of GCAA, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, and Alfonso De Armas.