Rinee Kissoon posthumously conferred with ‘Silk’ by President Ali

THE late renowned Attorney-at-Law, Rinee Kissoon was posthumously conferred with the prestigious status of Senior Counsel (Silk) by President Dr. Irfaan Ali on October 10, coinciding with her funeral.

She will now officially be remembered as Rinee Kissoon, S.C., a distinction that honours her outstanding contributions to the legal profession, and the advancement of the law, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development and Attorney-at-Law Priya Manickchand stated in a Facebook post.

Attaining ‘Silk’ is regarded as the pinnacle of a legal career, reserved for attorneys who have demonstrated outstanding skill, dedication, and influence in the practice of law.

Kissoon passed away on October 7, at the age of 55. In a statement, President Ali expressed condolences to Kissoon’s family, and praised her professional excellence.

“She will be remembered as a highly-skilled Attorney-at-Law whose commitment to her clients and to service within the justice system was defined by technical excellence. Whether in the courtroom or in quiet consultation, she gave of herself fully by preparing meticulously, advocating fearlessly, and upholding the noblest traditions of the Bar,” he said.

The President highlighted her dedication to clients of modest means, noting, “Even when she was unwell, her clients never saw hesitation or half-measure. She remains a shining example of what true service to the law should be”.

He added: “She represented many who could not afford her; those whose means were modest but whose causes were just. Their inability to pay her true worth never diminished her representation of them.”

Attorney-General Anil Nandlall, S.C., who had known Kissoon since their law school days, also paid tribute. He recalled her impressive legal pedigree, her rise in a then male-dominated profession, and her influence as a role model.

“At the time Rinee entered the profession, it was still male dominated by some of the most respected and experienced legal giants. Against them, she held her own, won their respect, and on many occasions prevailed over them on complex matters of law and procedures,” Nandlall said.

He further reflected on her flair and impact on the legal community, noting, “She can, arguably, be credited for introducing into the legal profession an inimitable fashionable mode of stylish attire, which many have since emulated”.

Nandlall said, “The profession has lost a noble daughter. I will certainly miss her.”

Kissoon’s legal career extended beyond Guyana, where she earned distinction at the New York Bar, before returning home following the judicial appointment of her husband, Justice Navindra Singh, with whom she had two children. Justice Singh is currently performing the functions of Chief Justice.

Rinee came from a long lineage of legal professionals: Her father, his brothers, her siblings, cousins, and in-laws are all lawyers.

Her uncle, the late Justice Nandram Kissoon, served as a Justice of Appeal of the Court of Appeal of Guyana, while her brother, Sandil Kissoon, is a sitting Puisne Judge.