-President Ali urges regional leaders to prioritise service over power

President Dr Irfaan Ali has extended congratulations to all newly elected Regional Chairmen, Vice Chairpersons and Councillors across Guyana’s ten administrative regions, urging them to approach their new responsibilities with humility, unity, and a focus on service to the people.

In a statement on Friday, President Ali reminded the officials that holding public office “is not a prize to be enjoyed, but a trust to be honoured,” emphasising that leadership must be rooted in integrity and accountability.

“Our Regional Democratic Councils are an important tier of our system of governance,” the President noted. “They are the instruments through which development is planned and implemented at the regional level, ensuring that national priorities are translated into tangible benefits for our citizens.”

He pointed out that while political differences are inherent in a democratic system, they must not impede collaboration.

“Healthy debate is natural and welcome, but it must always be guided by a shared commitment to the people’s welfare and to the advancement of the region as a whole,” Dr Ali said.

Calling for cooperation between elected councillors, regional officials, and the central government, President Ali stressed that meaningful progress in key sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, agriculture, and local enterprise depends on collective effort.

“Development requires collective effort,” he stated. “Progress can only be achieved when we recognise that we are all working toward the same goal: a better quality of life for the people we serve.”

The Head of State urged councillors to make their councils models of good governance, transparency, and responsiveness.

“Our citizens expect no less than Regional Democratic Councils that are responsive to their needs, accountable in their actions, and united in their purpose,” he said.

Reinforcing his message of servant leadership, President Ali said, “Leadership is not about power or prestige, but about service and sacrifice. Those who are chosen to lead are, at their core, servants of the people. And it is through humility, empathy, and integrity that true leadership is defined.”

He extended best wishes for a successful tenure to all elected officials.