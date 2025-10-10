APNU-WIN backdoor deal goes sour

–as parties throw blame at each other after failed attempt to secure Chairmanship in key regions

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) publicly confirmed on Friday that it broke away from negotiations with the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party after backdoor talks over leadership positions collapsed on the eve of the Regional Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons elections.

In a statement, APNU said it “moved forward independently” after WIN allegedly sought to sideline the coalition from several key regional seats.

According to the release, “discussions held with the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party regarding a potential agreement ahead of today’s elections for Regional Chairs and Vice-Chairs did not result in any agreement. In fact, it manifested that WIN was prepared to exclude APNU from Chairmanship and Vice Chairmanship in many Regions.”

The breakdown has exposed deep cracks within the opposition bloc, which had been quietly negotiating a post-election cooperation deal. Sources say those discussions were meant to produce a united front to counter the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) in the regional councils. Instead, the negotiations have backfired, revealing mistrust, competing ambitions and a failure to compromise on power-sharing.

APNU insists it made “genuine efforts to arrive at a cooperative framework that would reflect the aspirations of our shared constituents,” but said that “the parties were unable to finalise an understanding before the elections.”

With the deal now dead, APNU moved swiftly to field its own slate of candidates, signalling a clear break from WIN’s strategy.

“This decision reflects our commitment to ensuring that the people we represent continue to benefit from strong, principled, and accountable leadership at the regional level. APNU remains open to future dialogue and collaboration with all political stakeholders in pursuit of unity, good governance, and development.

“We reaffirm our dedication to serving the interests of all citizens and to advancing policies that promote inclusion, integrity, and progress across the regions,” the statement declared.