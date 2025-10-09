Guyana, Qatar launch medical project for specialised surgeries, heart care

THE Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Qatar Red Crescent Society, on Wednesday, officially launched the Qatar Red Crescent Medical Convoy Project for Specialised Surgeries and Heart Diseases at the Ministry’s Brickdam Headquarters.

The initiative, sponsored by the Qatar Red Crescent Society and supported by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), brings together a team of nine highly trained medical specialists from Qatar to perform critical and complex surgical procedures in Guyana. The visiting team arrived on Tuesday and will be in the country until October 15, 2025, with operations set to commence this Thursday and minimally invasive surgeries beginning on October 10.

The medical delegation includes Paediatric Interventional Cardiologists, Anesthesiologists, Obstetric and Gynaecology Specialists, Paediatric Urology Specialists, and CAT lab technicians. Over the course of the mission, the team plans to perform approximately 16 complex paediatric urology surgeries, 30 adult and paediatric catheterizations, and 12 complex gynaecologic oncology procedures, all to be conducted at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to GPHC Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Robbie Rambarran, the mission will not only provide essential medical care but also facilitate discussions on strengthening the hospital’s surgical and specialised services. “This initiative will ultimately improve patient care and benefit our patients at GPHC,” he stated.

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, emphasised that the medical convoy represents more than just a collaborative effort — it marks a critical opportunity for knowledge transfer and local capacity building.

“This convoy is not solely about the team working with our local professionals, but also about sharing expertise and building capacity within our own health system,” Dr. Anthony said.

He revealed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Guyana and the State of Qatar is currently being finalised to formalise co-operation in healthcare and other sectors. “Since establishing diplomatic relations, Qatar has been working closely with Guyana to strengthen ties across almost all spheres of development,” he added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Charge’d’ Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Guyana, Mohammed Imrahim Al-Rumanihi, described the initiative as “the first step in building bridges of humanitarian relations between Guyana and Qatar.”

He noted that the mission aims to perform more than 120 surgical procedures and medical consultations, particularly focused on heart disease in children and tumors in women.

“This project is only the beginning of ongoing co-operation, reflecting the close ties between the leaders of our two friendly countries, who attach great importance to improving bilateral co-operation,” he stated.

The Qatari diplomat also highlighted that the visiting specialists represent renowned institutions such as Hamad Medical Corporation and Sidra Medical and Research Corporation, underscoring Qatar’s commitment to sharing advanced medical expertise.

Representing the Qatar Fund for Development, Yousef Ahmad Y. A. Al-Mulla, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting health, education, and economic development in partner countries.

“This partnership reflects our shared dedication to strengthening healthcare systems and delivering essential medical services to the most vulnerable populations,” Al-Mulla said.

The launch of the Qatar Red Crescent Medical Convoy marks a new chapter in Guyana-Qatar relations, strengthening diplomatic and humanitarian ties through healthcare collaboration and capacity building.