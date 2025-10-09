300 to participate in second International Human Rights Law Certificate Course

THE Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance on Wednesday launched the second iteration of its International Human Rights Law Certificate Course (IHRLCC), with some 300 persons expected to participate.

The course, conceptualised and carried out by the ministry, was launched at the Royal International Hotel, and aims to enhance the participants’ understanding of human rights issues, among other things.

Speaking during the launch, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira stated that the course is the only one of its kind in CARICOM, and has been recognised by the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Teixeira said she is proud that the course was not only designed here in Guyana, but also that the majority of the presenters who will facilitate sessions are Guyanese.

“I’m proud of the fact that not only did we design this programme here in Guyana, but that the majority of the presenters are Guyanese, that we’re developing our own capacity, our own institutional capacity, to deal with these issues, and to mold a new generation to understand the fundamentals of human rights and how they can make a nation better,” she said.

She disclosed that this year, interest in the programme has been overwhelming, with just around 1,000 applications received.

Against this backdrop, she stated that they took the opportunity to increase the cohort from 200 last year to some 300 this year.

Teixeira told those gathered that in accepting participants to the programme, they sought to ensure that there was representation across all ten administrative regions of the country, along with representation from the public and private sectors and even civil society.

As such, she stated that two-thirds of the shortlisted candidates are women, while the largest profession making up participants is those in law enforcement, which she welcomed.

Coordinator of the IRHLCC, Anil Persaud stated that the course was designed to introduce participants to the fundamental concepts of human rights law, and critically examine foundational topics such as the history, development and nature of human rights, along with the legal foundation and framework, among other things.

“Participants, luckily, will have the opportunity to enhance their understanding of Guyana’s human rights architecture, including our constitutional, legislative and institutional protections,” he said.

He disclosed that they will embark on a series of lectures, practice sessions, and discussions on current and emerging issues, along with case studies and more.

Among the desired outcomes is to have participants better understand the history and development of the international human rights system, and also better understand contemporary and emerging issues in international human rights law, among other things.

The 300 participants are expected to embark on an intense six-week course of blended sessions to take place three days per week, beginning next Monday, and concluding in early December.