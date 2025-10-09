GPL signs US$15.6M contract with InterEnergy Group for supervisory, engineering, project management consultancy services

THE Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL), on Wednesday, signed a US$15.6 million contract with InterEnergy Group for Supervisory, Engineering and Project Management Consultancy Services.

This agreement, according to a press release from GPL, is aimed at supporting the acceleration of the modernisation of Guyana’s energy infrastructure, enhancing grid reliability and advancing the country’s transition towards a smart grid.

The two-year contract follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2024, which laid the groundwork for technical collaboration, project management, and capacity building.

Under the agreement, InterEnergy Holdings will:

· Provide project management and oversight for major infrastructure projects, ensuring technical compliance, timely execution and integration of smart technologies.

· Deliver technical advisory services in operation and maintenance of generation assets, conducting audits, and recommending improvements for reliability, efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

· Lead smart grid integration, including technical gap analysis, developing cost-effective expansion plans and designing the integration roadmap for full-scale smart grid deployment.

· Support capacity building and reporting, delivering regular progress reports, technical documentation, access to specialised experts and supporting GPL’s operational and strategic decision making.

During his remarks at the signing ceremony, Deodat Indar, Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, underscored the importance of capacity building within GPL.

“It was a very rigorous negotiation process. The contract reflects the best interests of both the Government of Guyana and InterEnergy Holdings. I look forward to seeing the partnership between GPL and InterEnergy over the next two years result in tangible improvements within the electricity sector,” Minister Indar said.

GPL Chairman, Maurice Gajadhar, described the partnership as a historic step forward in strengthening regional ties and advancing Guyana’s development.

He said: “Today marks a significant milestone in the relationship between the Dominican Republic and Guyana. This collaboration reflects the willingness of two friendly nations to work together for mutual progress. As Chairman of GPL, I am very excited about the expertise that InterEnergy will bring to our country. As Guyanese, we are proud to be among the fastest-growing economies in the world, and this partnership is proof that we are matching words with action.”

Rolando González Bunster, Chairman of the InterEnergy Group, emphasised the symbolic and strategic importance of the partnership.

“We have built a partnership that goes beyond the value of the contract. It represents a meaningful connection and a symbol of our commitment to supporting a country like Guyana. Electricity is vital, and we assure you that our work will make you proud. We will guide the way, but it is you (GPL) who will drive the journey forward,” he said.

Kesh Nandlall, Head of Executive Management at GPL, highlighted the transformational value of the initiative.

He said: “This collaboration represents a significant step toward transforming Guyana’s electricity landscape, improving service delivery, and ensuring that our grid is equipped to meet the growing demand and our 2030 goal of a smart grid.”