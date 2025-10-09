GTTCI launches advanced diploma in oil, gas at new Port Mourant campus

first cohort of trainees begins 18-month programme to strengthen Guyana’s oil and gas workforce

THE Guyana Technical Training College Inc. (GTTCI) has officially launched its 18-month accredited Advanced Diploma in Oil and Gas programme at its soon-to-be-completed Port Mourant campus in Berbice, marking a major step forward in Guyana’s technical and vocational education landscape.

On October 6, twenty-eight trainees commenced the first phase of the diploma course under the guidance of Professor Emeritus Clement Sankat, Director of GTTCI. The occasion represented a historic milestone as it signalled the full transition of oil and gas technical training from overseas institutions to world-class facilities on home soil.

“Today is just a start, but a momentous day as you students will be the first Guyanese to be fully trained by the GTTCI in Guyana,” Professor Sankat told the trainees. “Eighteen months of intensive training in classrooms, labs, workshops, and yes, the FacTor — all such leading-edge facilities which we have established or are just about to complete in nearby Port Mourant.”

The FacTor (Facility Simulator), established in 2024 through collaboration among the Government of Guyana, ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, Hess, CNOOC, and SBM Offshore Guyana, remains a cornerstone of the programme. It reflects SBM Offshore’s strong local content commitment, ensuring that Guyanese technicians are trained to international standards.

The diploma is being executed with expert trainers from LearnCorp International (LCI) and Uniteam, offering advanced specialisations in Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, and Production disciplines.

Currently, the trainees are temporarily based in New Amsterdam, while preparations continue for the Port Mourant campus to be ready for full occupancy by the end of 2025. Plans are also underway to enhance the facility’s surroundings through greening and landscaping initiatives.

“This is a year of transition,” Professor Sankat said, expressing gratitude to SBM Offshore for its longstanding partnership. “SBM has been here from the beginning, and we thank you for your confidence in the training GTTCI will be providing.”

The inaugural cohort comprises 20 trainees from SBM Offshore Guyana, six from MODEC, and two from Puffer Guyana — the latter marking the first participation by the international service provider.

“I was pleased to see six students from MODEC and two from Puffer – another first for us,” Professor Sankat noted. “This is a tremendous step for GTTCI as we welcome students from the service side of the oil and gas industry. We hope, in the years ahead, more companies will partner with GTTCI to train their employees.”

The curriculum is divided into four phases of rigorous classroom, laboratory, and workshop sessions, culminating in an Advanced Diploma accredited by City & Guilds of the United Kingdom — an internationally recognised credential.

“You will be receiving training here in Guyana that is world class, one that only few students in the world can have such access to,” Professor Sankat encouraged. “Consider yourselves very fortunate and make the best use of this training and experience.”

He extended heartfelt appreciation to the government and industry partners, highlighting their collaboration and foresight. “I congratulate and thank ExxonMobil for its leadership and dedication over the last four years to make GTTCI and today’s historic training start a reality,” he said.

Professor Sankat also acknowledged the government’s role in turning the GTTCI vision into a tangible national asset. “Thanks and praise to the Government of Guyana, led by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, for their vision to have this institution established. Since that announcement four years ago, so much has been achieved from just a vision.”

With the Port Mourant campus nearing completion, GTTCI stands ready to elevate Guyana’s technical training capacity, supporting the country’s growing oil and gas industry by developing a highly skilled, homegrown workforce capable of thriving in the global energy sector.

“Upon successful completion, your trajectory for growth and development in Guyana is limitless,” Professor Sankat told the students. “Set your personal goals and milestones and go for them, beginning today.”