Region Three Private Sector backs President Ali’s vision with new bridge

applauds naming of Demerara River Bridge after Bharrat Jagdeo

HALIM Khan, Head of Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSInc), has lauded President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s decision to name the newly commissioned Demerara River Bridge after former President and current Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

The bridge, officially opened on October 5, 2025, stands as a testament to Guyana’s infrastructural advancement and the leadership that has propelled the nation forward.

Khan emphasised that naming the bridge after Jagdeo is a fitting tribute to a leader whose vision and policies have significantly contributed to the country’s development.

He highlighted Jagdeo’s role in initiating major infrastructural projects, including the Berbice River Bridge and the bridge linking Guyana and Brazil, which have been pivotal in enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth.

The Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge, a $262 million project spanning 2.65 kilometers, is the first high-span, cable-stayed bridge in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) region. Its completion marks a significant milestone in Guyana’s infrastructural landscape, facilitating smoother and more efficient travel between Georgetown and the western regions of the country.

Khan further noted that the bridge’s toll-free status, as part of President Ali’s initiative, underscores the government’s commitment to making transportation more accessible and affordable for all Guyanese.

This move, he said is expected to stimulate economic activities, reduce travel time, and improve the overall quality of life for residents in Region Three and beyond.

Khan expressed his full support for the government’s efforts in advancing the nation’s infrastructure and reiterated the private sector’s readiness to collaborate in initiatives that drive sustainable development and prosperity for all Guyanese.