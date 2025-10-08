VPAC raises concerns over Mohamed’s ability to take up seat in National Assembly

— highlights serious criminal indictment, implications in U.S

THE Vigilant Political Action Committee (VPAC) has issued a strong call for a consensus opposition leader to be named in light of a formal indictment of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party Leader and Member of Parliament-elect, Azruddin Mohamed, in the United States on serious criminal charges.

According to VPAC, the charges, which have been derived from an extensive investigation by U.S. authorities, have cast a ‘dark shadow’ over the integrity of the country’s parliamentary system and raise significant doubts about Mohamed’s future participation in the National Assembly.

“If it has not already been initiated, we fully expect the United States Government to issue a formal extradition request to the Government of Guyana, which, from all indications, will be granted,” a statement from the party read

“Once extradited, there is serious doubt that he would be granted bond, given the gravity of the charges and the clear interest of US authorities in securing his immediate custody,” VPAC added.

In light of these developments, VPAC is urging the senior leadership of all Opposition parties to urgently convene and determine a consensus candidate for the role of Leader of the Opposition, as well as to decide on who will be nominated as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

“The Opposition cannot afford to stumble out of the gate. The eyes of the country and indeed the world are now on how the Opposition conducts itself in this delicate moment. With WIN holding 16 seats, APNU 12, and the Forward Guyana Movement One, it is not the time for jockeying, grandstanding, or internal rivalries,” VPAC added.

In its statement, VPAC also stressed that opposition must first demonstrate an ability to lead itself before it can credibly offer leadership to the people of Guyana.

U.S. prosecutors recently unsealed an indictment against Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed. The paper trail painted a clear picture of an alleged sophisticated scheme to evade millions in taxes and royalties owed to Guyana while funnelling their wealth through international wires, shipping companies and luxury assets.

A 17-page indictments handed down in the Southern District of Florida sketch a trail of gold and deceit that began in 2017, during the tenure of the APNU+AFC Coalition government and allegedly ran for seven years across flowing from Georgetown to Miami and from Dubai to California, through a system designed to evade taxes and enrich the men behind one of Guyana’s largest gold exporters.

According to U.S. prosecutors, the family business, Mohamed’s Enterprise, paid the Guyana Revenue Authority (2 per cent tax) and Guyana Gold Board (5 per cent royalty) the required taxes and royalties on select gold shipments in order to secure official seals.

Meanwhile, criminal charges have since been instituted against Azruddin under the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01, with hearings ongoing before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The junior Mohamed is charged under the Customs Act with knowingly making and subscribing to a false declaration to the GRA on or about December 7, 2020, by declaring the purchase price of a 2020 Lamborghini Roadster SVJ as US$75,300, while the authority contends the actual value of the vehicle was US$695,000.

According to the particulars of another charge, on or about December 7, 2020, at GRA’s Camp Street office, he fraudulently declared the value of the vehicle to be US$75,300 instead of $695, 000, which resulted in taxes in the sum of $383,383,345 being evaded.

In addition to the Lamborghini, the GRA has alleged that Mohamed and several family members significantly undervalued other luxury vehicles during importation, prompting the Authority to seek payment of approximately $1.2 billion in taxes.

In April 2025, the Full Court of Demerara denied the GRA’s application to overturn the injunction granted by Justice Gino Persaud, leaving the vehicles in the Mohamed family’s possession.

GRA has appealed the Full Court’s ruling.

The decision on the Judicial Review proceedings and the GRA’s Notice of Application is expected from Justice Persaud on October 31