UG’s Dr. Edwards appointed President of Caribbean Sociological Association

DOCTOR Duane Edwards of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Guyana (UG), has been appointed President of the Caribbean Sociological Association (CASA).

According to information from UG, his appointment places him among a distinguished line of Caribbean leaders who have guided CASA, including Professors, Vice-Chancellors, and Deans of universities across the region.

Reflecting on the honour, Dr. Edwards said sociology has always been his life’s passion and that leading the foremost sociological association in the Caribbean is both an accomplishment and a responsibility.

As President, he will be responsible for steering the association toward its objectives, including mainstreaming sociology as a scientific discipline to better understand and develop Caribbean societies.

His plans include creating more opportunities for sociologists and social scientists in the region and diaspora to share their research, strengthening connections between academia, policy, and society, and hosting CASA’s flagship annual conference. Dr. Edwards has also shared that the 2026 edition of the conference will be held in Guyana.

At the recently held CASA Annual Conference at the University College of the Cayman Islands, Dr. Edwards participated in plenaries and panels, including a roundtable on the state of sociology globally.

He shared his perspective on the role of Caribbean sociology in shaping global sociology and presented a paper examining the shift in Guyana’s national development priorities since becoming a petroleum economy.

The University of Guyana was well represented at the conference, with a contingent of faculty members contributing to important discussions on Guyana’s socio-economic development and wider Caribbean issues.

Among them were FSS’ Dean, Dr. Dianna DaSilva-Glasgow, former Dean, Dr. Paulette Henry, and Assistant Dean, Ms. Dionne Frank, along with other colleagues from the Faculty of Social Sciences.

Dr. Edwards noted that his appointment creates fresh opportunities for research collaboration, student and faculty exchanges, and stronger regional linkages to tackle shared challenges across Caribbean societies.

The Fifth CASA Annual Conference, held from September 24–26, 2025, at the University College of the Cayman Islands, formed part of UCCI’s 50th anniversary celebrations and was the Association’s largest gathering to date.

The event featured more than 60 papers, along with roundtables and plenaries, and brought together scholars, students, policymakers, and practitioners from across the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada.

The conference served as a platform for advancing sociological research, dialogue, and collaboration across borders.

The University of Guyana congratulated Dr. Edwards on this significant achievement and extended best wishes for his tenure as President of the Caribbean Sociological Association.