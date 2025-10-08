GCCI commends govt’s initiatives for economic advancement through business development

THE Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has recognised the Government of Guyana’s strategic and decisive actions to bolster economic advancement through business development by creating accessible financing and banking options, and modernising the stock exchange.

According to a press release from GCCI, the Chamber eagerly anticipates the positive impacts that the implementation of these decisions will have on the business community, particularly Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME).

At the GCCI’s recently held ‘Energy Insights Breakfast Brief’ by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that the reports from the technical teams on these pursuing endeavours will be completed within this month.

“With the inclusion of US$200 million in seed funding, mechanisms for more accessibility of bank accounts for citizens, and an interest-free development bank in these planned initiatives, the Chamber welcomes this renewed focus on private sector development.

“Timely, too, is the planned modernisation of the stock exchange, which will create new avenues for Guyanese to invest through the purchase of stocks, and the creation of new potential capital streams for businesses,” GCCI said.

The formal announcement of these initiatives follows several meetings hosted by Dr. Ali with representatives of business support organisations, as well as stakeholders of the finance industry.

The GCCI said it is pleased that the government is acting with urgency in addressing the challenges raised by the private sector while creating the framework for a thriving business landscape.

The chamber remains committed to collaborating with the government for the progressive development of the private sector.