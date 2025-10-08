Guyana School of Agriculture to be upgraded

–Minister Mustapha announces, says institution a key stakeholder as nation leads regional efforts in agri-food production, food security

AS Guyana moves forward with developing its agricultural sector, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha visited the Guyana School of Agriculture’s (GSA) main campus at Mon Repos on the East Coast of Demerara to discuss some of the policies that will be implemented over the next five years.

Minister Mustapha, while engaging students, teachers and other staff members of the institution, said that the government was positioning GSA to be at the forefront, producing graduates who are innovative and solution-driven.

As the CARICOM region’s premier agricultural academic institution, Minister Mustapha said that the GSA is a critical component to developing a resilient agricultural sector for the region.

“As Guyana leads regional efforts in agri-food production and food security, GSA must be at the forefront, producing graduates who are not only trained, but innovative and solution-driven. As you know, Guyana is leading the agriculture and food security agenda in CARICOM. As the next generation of agriculturists, GSA must play a direct role in achieving every target set by CARICOM which included ‘Vision 25 by 2025 + 5’ through enhanced training, meaningful research, and community engagement as the future of agriculture depends on our ability to produce skilled technicians, agro-entrepreneurs, and researchers,” he noted.

Minister Mustapha also said the government will be restructuring the curriculum to include ICT, agri-business and biotechnology.

“We have to modernise the curriculum to ensure it reflects academic and technical excellence. Globally, agriculture today is data-driven, tech-enabled, and globally connected. Our curriculum must evolve to include ICT in agriculture, agri-business, climate-smart farming, and biotechnology and this institution, GSA, must become a hub for applied research that supports our national priorities like climate resilience, pest management, agro-processing and food safety. Even as we make those adjustments, it’s critical for us to align our training programmes with the needs of today’s agriculture sector by ensuring that every graduate is job-ready and innovation-ready,” said

Minister Mustapha also told the gathering that investments are being made to upgrade classrooms, labs, and demonstration plots. He also said that ICT tools will also be made available to ensure GSA becomes a 21st-century facility.

Additionally, as an immediate intervention, tractor operator certification training will recommence at the facility. Students attending the GSA will be thought to operate manually operated tractors as part of their practical training and will receive a certificate at the end of their academic courses.

Over the last five years, the Government of Guyana has also offered scholarships to CARICOM countries for students to study at the GSA.

Currently, students from St. Lucia, Barbados, Grenada and Jamaica are attending the institution. Minister Mustapha was accompanied by Director General, Dhaneshwar Deonarine. (Ministry of Agriculture)