CCJ commemorates its fourth president with special sitting

HEADS of Judiciaries, dignitaries, other regional judicial representatives, and staff of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), on Monday, convened at the Seat of the Court in Port of Spain, for a Special Sitting to commemorate the inauguration of Justice Winston Anderson as the Court’s fourth President.

According to a press release from the CCJ, Justice Anderson was inaugurated as CCJ President on July 6, 2025, in Montego Bay, Jamaica, ahead of the Opening of the 49th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Before he was elevated to the Bench of the CCJ in 2010, President Anderson was a lecturer at The UWI Faculty of Law, joining in 1988 and becoming a professor in 2006. At the Faculty, he served as Deputy Dean, Head of Teaching, General Counsel to the Caribbean Community (on secondment), and Executive Director of the Caribbean Law Institute Centre. He is the founding Chairman of the CCJ Academy for Law, established in 2010.

In his remarks at the Special Sitting, President Anderson said the establishment of the CCJ has increased access to final appellate justice for Caribbean citizens. Citing Barbados as an example, President Anderson shared: “There were 19 appeals from Barbados to the Privy Council in the 20 years immediately before 2005 [before the Court was established]; in the 20 years since then, there have been 105 appeals from Barbados to the CCJ, an increase of over 450 per cent.”

However, he added: “There would have been a significantly larger number of CCJ appellate decisions had there been full compliance with the obligation in the CCJ Agreement for all member states to join the Appellate Jurisdiction of the Court. The opportunity cost of non-accession can therefore be measured in terms of reduced access to justice, which is also a denial of justice. Equally, there is a corresponding loss in the opportunity to fulfill the mandate of the CCJ Agreement to develop a Caribbean jurisprudence that is responsive to all areas of Caribbean life.”

President Anderson’s remarks on delivering access to justice to all Caribbean citizens were echoed by the various speakers throughout the event. Among them was Chief Justice of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Justice Ivor Archie, ORTT, who said the Trinidad and Tobago Judiciary stood ready to work with President Anderson to fulfil his vision of making justice more accessible to the region.

“Today’s ceremony celebrated the embodiment and continuance of a dream long held across the region, a dream of a Caribbean jurisprudence shaped by Caribbean minds and serving Caribbean people,” Chief Justice Archie said, noting: “Although the dream is still under construction, there could be no better argument for its pursuit than the people who sat on and led the CCJ Bench.”

Also speaking on his experience with the CCJ President was Senator John Jeremie, SC, the Attorney General of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

He recalled his first encounter with President Anderson, at the Faculty of Law at the University of the West Indies (UWI).

Attorney General Jeremie said he was impressed by President Anderson’s calm demeanour and integrity, adding: “over the years, I came to respect his deep appreciation for the rule of law and to our Caribbean project.”

Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, Principal of UWI, St Augustine, said his appointment was also a win for UWI.

Professor Belle Antoine made the call for advocates and judges who identify with the regional ethos and understand its issues, to reflect deeply on them, and then go on to support or rebuild our system if needed. CCJ President Anderson, she said, fills that spot.

Also present at the sitting was former CCJ President, Sir Dennis Byron, who offered a vote of confidence to President Anderson and reflected on some of his landmark cases and his involvement in the development of the Needham’s Point Declaration, which has “provided a concrete, regionally-approved framework for our collective fight against crime.”

In her opening remarks, CCJ Judge, Justice Maureen Rajnauth-Lee said President Anderson’s ascension marked his dedication to the peoples of the region.

Justice Rajnauth-Lee said: “Your respectful engagement with different perspectives and your steadfast commitment to collaborative problem solving have not only elevated the quality of our discourse and enriched the work of the Court but have also inspired each of us.”

Lisa Shoman, General Counsel, CARICOM, underscored that the CCJ was greatly needed in a time of global instability, insecurity, and turmoil.

She said: “More than ever, CARICOM depends on our commitment to integration, the rule of law, democracy, and respect of human rights. The Caribbean Court of Justice plays a seminal role in offering us guidance, support, and a guarantee of impartial decision-making in its original jurisdiction.”

General Counsel Shoman said: “The innings of the next seven years helmed by President Anderson will shape and transform the Community.”