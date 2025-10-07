Police constable remanded for raping girl, 14

A 19-year-old police constable was on Monday charged with the rape of a minor and remanded to prison when he appeared before the Friendship Magistrate’s Court.

The accused, Erwin Gentle of Supenaam, Essequibo Coast, was arrested by ranks of Regional Division 4B and formally charged on Monday by an officer from the Division’s Gender-Based Violence Unit.

He is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl. The charge was read to him by Her Worship Magistrate Tameika Clarke. Gentle was not required to plead and was remanded to prison.

The matter has been adjourned to October 27, 2025, for the presentation of protection statements.