Traffic Chief warns of prosecution for lawbreakers at Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge

TRAFFIC Chief, Mahendra Singh, has issued a stern warning to motorists who disregard traffic rules on the newly opened Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge, making it clear that offenders will face prosecution.

“For every action of yours that is not contextualised to be lawful, and the points will be proven, you can and will be charged or ticketed and placed before a court of law,” Singh declared during a Ministry of Public Works media briefing on Monday.

The Traffic Chief said his department will ensure daily accountability and enforcement as authorities work to manage the heavy traffic volumes experienced since the bridge opened.

“We will report every day to Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill as to offenders, cases made, and the follow-up when they are prosecuted,” he stated.

Singh said that the police had observed early congestion on Monday but moved swiftly to remedy the situation. “It was remedied to the two lanes of traffic flowing in either direction — that is from the access road onto the bridge and away from the bridge.”

He assured that measures are now in place to prevent a recurrence of Monday morning’s gridlock and to maintain continuous traffic movement.

“Taking that into consideration, the traffic ranks will now be positioned to deal directly with offence commission — that is, to see that the roundabouts, as they are self-regulated, will operate in that manner,” he said.

Singh also reminded drivers of the importance of obeying international traffic signage, particularly at the roundabouts. “Drivers are expected to understand that there is an international standardised signage that is on the roundabout that says, yield — not to come to a complete stop, but that you recognise speed must be broken to an acceptable level that will allow for continuous movement from either direction into the roundabout.”

He emphasised that law enforcement will act “in an unbiased manner” against any offender.

The Traffic Chief underscored that officers would continue to monitor and manage the situation closely in co-ordination with regional commanders.

He expressed frustration that traffic officials have had to repeatedly address the same issues without sufficient improvement.

“You wouldn’t want to go on only talking about this thing as a traffic officer. It’s painful to come each time for the past two years just to be talking. I’m not noted for being much of a talker, so I’d rather be doing something, or I should be removed for doing nothing,” he said frankly.

He urged motorists to use the various routes available to access the new bridge. Drivers departing central Georgetown can reach the bridge via two primary routes: the East Bank Highway, turning east at Providence’s Red Road to connect with Windsor Access Road leading directly to the bridge; or through the Mandela-to-Heroes Highway link, continuing west to the bridge’s access point.

Motorists travelling from the East Coast can utilise the bypass road, while those approaching from the southern direction have several options — including Greenfield, Red Road, or by proceeding directly to the main roundabout that connects to the bridge.

He concluded by assuring the public that the Traffic Department is committed to ensuring smoother, safer, and more efficient use of the new bridge.

The US$262 million bridge, constructed by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, has a lifespan of 100 years and offers toll-free access.

The new bridge features four lanes and stretches 2,798 metres, linking Nandy Park on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) to La Grange on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD). At its tallest point, the structure reaches 50 metres, allowing Handymax vessels to pass safely beneath it.

Its design features the Cacique Crown.

More than 50,000 daily commuters are expected to benefit from the new bridge, resulting in an estimated $3.5 billion in annual savings.

The project adheres to strict international best practices, with materials tested to the highest standards, and processes meeting International Organization for Standardization (ISO) benchmarks.