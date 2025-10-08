Authorities report steady progress on GtE project

WORK on the landmark gas-to-energy (GtE) project continues to progress as another concrete pour took place earlier this week.

This was according to the Office of the Prime Minister in a social media post, which stated, “Another major concrete pour took place last evening at the Wales Gas-to-Energy project site, marking steady progress on this transformational national project.”

These concrete pours serve as a critical part of the foundation for several parts of the project.

Just last month, Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar conducted a site visit to the project.

At that time, it was noted that overall construction of the project stood at some 68 per cent.

It was disclosed during that visit that the foundation for the natural gas liquids facility and the foundation for the gas turbines are being built.

Most recently, the foundation was poured for the first one, and the second foundation will be poured in another week. This will continue until the foundations for all turbines are complete.

To this end it was further noted that by the end of the year, contractors told officials that the foundations for all components will be complete.

As part of the project, Lindsayca officials disclosed that they have implemented a 120-day schedule to complete the foundation works for the turbines by the end of the year.

According to official Ruben Figuera, this timeline was set to bring the project up to speed with the civil works among other things to prepare for the installation of turbines and other aspects of the project.