‘Work goes far beyond sanitation, physical cleanliness’

–– Minister Manickchand tells M&CC

MINISTER of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, on Tuesday, met with the Mayor of Georgetown, Alfred Mentore and a team from the City Council, with discussions focused on the ongoing city enhancement project.

In a Facebook post, the Ministry stated that during the meeting, Minister Manickchand emphasised that the work goes far beyond sanitation and physical cleanliness.

“It is more than just sanitation,” she said. “It is how we welcome people and treat people. It’s how they feel when they come into our city.”

During the engagement, the Minister highlighted the importance of fostering a culture of pride, hospitality and respect in the way the city operates.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) stated that the minister outlined both short-term and long-term plans for the capital city, which include improvements to urban infrastructure, enhancing service delivery and implementing sustainable development initiatives that will support the city’s growth and resilience.

It was noted that the mayor welcomed the discussion and emphasised key areas of concern even as he stressed the continued challenges faced related to solid waste management, noting that the city requires additional support to address illegal dumping, collection inefficiencies, and sanitation.

Over the weekend, Minister Manickchand announced a phased national clean-up campaign with health centres, schools and regional administrative buildings set as the first targets.

President Dr Irfaan Ali is pushing ahead with Guyana’s National Solid Waste Management and Beautification Initiative, and in a meeting with Minister Manickchand and a team of technical officers, last Monday, he outlined plans for new and expanded landfill sites nationwide, emphasising the government’s commitment to promoting cleaner communities and implementing sustainable waste management solutions.

The Minister has also met with the Director of Sanitation at the Mayor and City Council, Walter Narine, on issues regarding waste management in the capital, Georgetown. The meeting was prompted by several complaints and visible evidence regarding the current state of uncleanliness in the city.