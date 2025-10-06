-Minister Vickram Bharrat tells Apex Education graduates

MINISTER of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, on Saturday, attended Apex Education Inc’s secondary level graduation ceremony for students of 2025, where he delivered a powerful feature address, encouraging the graduates to work hard, and emphasising that there is an abundance of opportunities ahead.

In his remarks, Minister Bharrat told the graduates that they are the ones who will continue to build our great nation and carry on the legacy.

Speaking on the many opportunities available to youths today, from free education across the country from nursery to tertiary, skills training among others, the minister noted that today’s youth are moving into the workforce during the most exciting period in Guyana’s history.

This, he said, is the period where many Guyanese will not only have a front row seat in seeing the new Guyana being built out but be a part of this transformational, phenomenal change taking place.

According to the minister, it is the mission and vision of President Dr. Irfaan Ali for young people to be given opportunities to take our country forward.

He expressed that for the graduates, this is the end of one chapter, and the beginning of another chapter in their lives.

Providing advice for this new beginning, Minister Vickram related that at this stage in their lives, and especially at this age, choosing a career is one of the most difficult things they will have to do.

He encouraged the Apex graduates to choose a career path that they truly want, one that will make their life interesting as they continue to grow.

“You are at that point in time when you really need to put your phones away and sit a few minutes alone by yourself and really reflect on where you are right now and where you want to be five years from today or ten years from today,” Minister Bharrat remarked.

He posited that as young people, they must have their own dreams, ambition, objectives and goals in life. Minister Bharrat told them that each person has their own path and purpose, and different strengths that we can work on and use to build what we want to achieve in life.

“You have put in the effort, the dedication, the commitment that is needed to be here today. So, you truly earned the right to be here today and to be celebrated,” the minister said.

Five students secured eight or more Grade Ones at this year’s sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

One of the students, Princess Chloe Hunter, attained 14 Grade Ones and one Grade Two, making her the school’s valedictorian.

Ms. Hunter encouraged her fellow graduates that leaving a legacy isn’t about popularity, likes or being someone’s favourite, but about who you are when no one is watching, lifting others as you climb and knowing that the true measure of success is the character you leave behind.