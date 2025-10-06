GLSC Deputy Commissioner admitted to Guyana Bar

IN a ceremony marked by heartfelt reflection and professional pride, Michael Shaun Hutson was, on October 2, 2025, admitted to practise as an Attorney-at-Law before the courts of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

His application for admission was presented by Attorney-at-Law, Tiffanny Castello, before the Honourable Chief Justice (acting), Mr. Navindra Singh.

In her address to the court, Ms. Castello outlined Mr. Hutson’s extensive academic and professional background. From his early education at F.E. Pollard Primary School and Saint Stanislaus College, to his distinguished service in the field of land surveying, Mr. Hutson has built a career rooted in public service.

Ms. Castello detailed his academic achievements, which include a Diploma in Forestry from the University of Guyana, a Diploma in Surveying from the Government Technical Institute, and a Bachelor of Laws Degree completed in 2013. Most recently, Mr. Hutson earned his Legal Education Certificate from the Eugene Dupuch Law School in The Bahamas in September 2025.

Professionally, Mr. Hutson has served the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) since 2001 in various capacities, including Manager of Land Administration to his current position as the Deputy Commissioner. His transition into the legal profession, as noted by Ms. Castello, brings with it a wealth of experience and expertise in the surveying profession which will enrich the practice of law in Guyana.

In his address to the court, Mr. Hutson expressed deep gratitude to the Honourable Chief Justice for hearing his application and allowing him to sit in his court during his in-service tenure. He humbly reflected on his journey, which he described as the culmination of a long and often challenging road, one first inspired by former Land Court Judge, G.O. Brooms, who encouraged him to pursue a legal career.

Mr. Hutson thanked his law school classmates, mentors, tutors, and colleagues, with special mention of Ms. Castello and Ms. John for their guidance and support. He also acknowledged the encouragement and support of the Commissioner, Mr. Enrique Monize, and staff of the Lands and Surveys Commission.

Paying tribute to his family, Mr. Hutson offered heartfelt thanks to his parents, particularly his father, Herckert Hutson, a mason and carpenter with no formal education, whose example of hard work and lifelong learning served as a guiding compass.

In closing, Mr. Hutson assured the court of his continued commitment to the legal profession, pledging to uphold its ethics, values, and traditions with integrity and compassion.

“I will always be a student of the law,” he affirmed. “And I pray that I can make a valuable contribution to upholding justice in society.”

The Honourable Chief Justice formally granted the application for admission, officially welcoming Mr. Michael Shaun Hutson to the Bar of Guyana.

In delivering his remarks following the admission, Acting Chief Justice Navindra Singh echoed the sentiments of Chief Justice Andrew of the Supreme Court of Connecticut, stating:

“It is not enough for an attorney that he be honest. He must be that, and more. He must be believed to be honest. It is absolutely essential to the usefulness of an attorney that he be entitled to the confidence of the community wherein he practises… But… if once the practice becomes to him a mere brawl for hire, or a system of legalised plunder, where craft and not conscience is the rule, and where falsehood and not truth is the means by which to gain his end, then he has forfeited all right to be an officer in any court of justice, or to be numbered among the members of an honourable profession.”

Chief Justice Singh used the opportunity to remind the new Attorney-at-Law of the paramount importance of maintaining integrity and credibility before the courts. He cautioned that once the trust of the judiciary is lost, it is difficult to be restored.