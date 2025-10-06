A second home…Residents of National Veterans Rest Home recount life after service

ON the corners of Essequibo Street and Kamarang Avenue, Lamaha Springs, sits the National Veterans Rest Home, on a well-spaced land which provides accommodation for 15 former Joint Services ranks.

This facility has a complement of 15 staffers on a rotation basis, which includes caregivers, nurses, laundry employees, cooks and others.

The Home is supported solely by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) via a board of directors, and heading it is Administrator La-Sean Semple, who has a social work background.

She took office in June this year. Prior to this, she was attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for 22 years as a social worker, and she also worked at the Ministry of Legal Affairs as a Restorative Justice Officer for six months.

Meals are provided for residents, most of whom served in the GDF and are elderly and retired. The first resident is Ewert Andrews, who is 72 years old, while the oldest resident is 96-year-old Verbert Wilson.

In recognition of World Elderly Day, which was observed on October 1, the Guyana Chronicle visited the National Veterans Rest Home recently and spoke to some of the residents, who detailed their younger days as serving members of the Joint Services.

Richard Robinson, 87, said even though he is visually impaired, he can still see the outline of a person. He spends most of his time listening to the radio as he was doing when this newspaper visited.

He originated from the Queenstown-Alberttown area, and as a city boy, he served in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for 34 years as a musician in the Police Band and a policeman. He retired at the level of Chief Inspector.

Robinson has outlived his wives, and is the father of five. He has been staying at the National Veterans Rest Home for the past eight years.

He described his stay as “alright”. During this publication’s visit, he seemed relatively comfortable in his bedroom, which he shares with two other residents.

Despite eyesight issues, Robinson was in high spirits as he lay in his bed relaxing after having his lunch.

Meanwhile, Wilson revealed quite a lengthy history of his early years as a serving member of the GDF.

The 96-year-old is originally from Courtyard, Corentyne, Berbice, and at birth his mother became unwell. He was adopted by the midwife/nurse who delivered him. Her name is Millicent Corlette Clarke, and he went wherever she was posted.

They lived in Mara, Christiansburg, Linden, Bengal, Corentyne, and Letterkenny. He spent the early part of his adult life in Linden working in the army in different job positions before he retired.

His discipline is evident in how he lives and carries himself. He is well-dressed, and very mannerly. Most of his faculties are intact.

Wilson told his publication that he was among 200 workers who were retrenched when the bauxite industry in Guyana flopped. After his army life had ended, he was able to secure other jobs.

He was a canecutter, he worked in the rice fields and at the rice mills when he returned home to Eversham, Corentyne, Berbice, at the behest of his adoptive mother.

Before he came to the city, he was a member of the Guyana Veterans Legion, serving as the Chairman for the New Amsterdam branch. There, he was admired for his ability to sell more than one million dollars’ worth of poppies for Remembrance Day celebrations to schoolchildren at the schools in that region.

Back then, he was often referred to as “the Poppy Man” by children from Ithaca to Belladrum.

Wilson is married with children, and was staying with a daughter until he became sick. He was sent to the National Veterans Rest Home since he needed a full-time caregiver. His daughter and her husband both have full-time jobs, and so they didn’t want to leave him home alone.

When his wife passed away, he was living in Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder. He has been at the Home for the past 10 years.

STANDARDS HAVE FALLEN

The GDF retiree explained that when he arrived at the Home, the standards were good. He recalled that there was a gardener, caretaker, and the Home was well-staffed with a in-house doctor and nurses. Additionally, they received extra care. However, over time, the Home reached a rundown state and is now in need of some attention.

He said that some of the staff are not as attentive as the ones before. He, however, singled out caregiver, Doris, whose service, according to him, is excellent. He said this member of staff is very sympathetic to the needs of the residents, and would listen to them, regardless of the time.

Wilson reported that some services were withdrawn, and they are only given the basics now. He emphasised that despite these issues, he is grateful for the staff and the services they provide.

He pointed out that the GDF is the only agency that contributes to the upkeep of the Home.

Wilson is of the view that the government should lend some support, since it is the final place of stay for retired Joint Services ranks, many of whom are sick and on the last lap of their lives.

Meanwhile, another resident, Ulric Paul, 75, told the Guyana Chronicle that he served in the GDF for many years, until he retired at age 60. Thereafter, he worked as a contracted driver.

The father of four reported that only his son would visit him at the Home. He had no other choice for accommodation and ended up there.

He has been living with diabetes for the past 10 years, and it is difficult to cope some days. Despite his ailment, he tries to stay positive.

Paul has been a resident for about a month now, and he is still adjusting. Previously, he lived with one of his three daughters.

Aubrey Reynolds, 71, is a retired member of the GDF. As a musician, he played bass instruments and still sings. He served for 20 years.

He is passionate about imparting his knowledge of music to others, and he will do exactly that when the GDF celebrates its 60th Anniversary next month.

He was a member of the GDF Band Corps, and is familiar with the musical history of the army.

The National Veterans Rest Home was officially opened on November 25, 2011 by the then President, Bharrat Jadgeo, to house retired members of the Joint Services.