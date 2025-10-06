Police, GGMC investigating Toroparo mining dispute incidents

RANKS from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) are investigating two distinct but related incidents arising from a land-mining dispute in the Toroparo area, Region #7, which occurred on September 23 and September 30, 2025.

The initial altercation on 2025-09-23, captured on video and featuring the voice of Mitchell Watson, involved personnel affiliated with miner Ronaldo Alphonso and a group comprising rangers Marvis Hillman and Edson Carter. This encounter is reported to have escalated to the alleged discharge of firearms by Alphonso’s security team.

A subsequent incident one week later (2025-09-30), also documented on video, featured security agent Leon Wilkinson as the primary speaker, Edson Carter, Ranger, and security Randy Allen speaking with Juleth George (GM Alphonso Mining) and operator William Hill, indicating a continuation of the unresolved tensions between the involved parties.

In response to both incidents, Guyana Police Force ranks from Region #7 initiated investigations. The response included the arrest of all involved individuals, and the seizure of relevant firearms.

To mitigate further conflict and ensure order, a joint operational team consisting of police led by an inspector and police ranks, and officers from the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission is on the location monitoring the situation. (GPF)