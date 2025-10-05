News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Timely delivery of projects top of the agenda as CH&PA CEO tours projects
Chief Executive Officer of the CH&PA, Dr. Martin Pertab visited the Hauraruni and Yarrowkabra Homestead housing projects along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway
Chief Executive Officer of the CH&PA, Dr. Martin Pertab visited the Hauraruni and Yarrowkabra Homestead housing projects along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway

NEWLY appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Dr. Martin Pertab visited several housing projects along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, including Hauraruni and the Yarrowkabra Homestead Project.

Accompanied by CH&PA engineers and a surveyor, Dr. Pertab met with contractors on site to assess ongoing works. He explained that the purpose of these visits is to maintain open communication, and identify potential challenges early, before they become too difficult to manage.

This is especially important given the government’s ambitious 2025–2030 mandate to expand homeownership. Smaller and newer contractors, he noted, have a number of challenges, and he underscored the need for capacity strengthening, while larger contractors are expected to uphold performance standards.

He also signalled plans to engage directly with delinquent contractors, stressing that any delay in infrastructure works has a domino effect on utility installation, and, ultimately, on the ability of beneficiaries to achieve homeownership.

“In a housing scheme, the end objective is to ensure occupancy,” the CEO said, adding:  “They (beneficiaries) wouldn’t occupy if there’s no road, no water, or electricity.”

The Hauraruni Project will feature over 400 Young Professionals’ homes, with land preparation nearly complete and works on internal roads and drainage ongoing. Meanwhile, at the Yarrowkabra Homestead Project, 200 prefabricated homes are being constructed in the first phase.

Some 500 homes are expected to be built under this $6 billion housing initiative, which is the brainchild of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali. The project integrates housing with agricultural production and renewable energy, including shade houses and solar systems, to promote economic empowerment, particularly for single mothers and women-led households.

Through these proactive site engagements, Dr. Pertab reaffirmed the CH&PA’s commitment to ensuring that every housing project stays on schedule, so that more Guyanese families can soon turn their dream of homeownership into reality.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.