Two nabbed in Bagotstown raid with cocaine, marijuana

POLICE ranks from Regional Division 4B carried out a raid exercise early Saturday morning between 03:00 and 07:00 hrs in Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara. The operation targeted wanted persons, stolen property, firearms, drugs, and ammunition.

During the exercise, several homes and shops were searched. Two individuals were subsequently arrested after being found in possession of narcotics, including cocaine and cannabis.

Those arrested have been identified as 44-year-old David Jesus of Bagotstown squatting area, who was found with four grammes of cocaine, and 21-year-old Rolex Vigilance of Bagotstown, who was found with 10 grammes of cannabis. Both men were taken into custody and are expected to be charged.