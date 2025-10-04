Round two set for today

Courts Optical Boys’ Pee Wee Football Championship…

THE second round of the Courts Optical boys’ U-11 Football Championship will kick off today (Saturday) at the Ministry of Education ground with 13 clashes

After a topsy turvy round one last weekend, the primary school sides had a chance to regroup and get ready to make their mark in round two of the round robin segment of the competition.

Charity Primary opens the day against St Aloysius at 11:00 hours.

At noon, a double header with games on fields 1 and 2 will feature Potaro primary meeting Smith’s Memorial and Batavia taking on Tucville.

Clonbrook Primary is next in the line-up to play Agatash primary while St John the Baptiste, which had a prolific start in the competition, will take on Ann’s Grove Primary.

Genesis next meets St Theressa followed by Georgetown International Academy playing St Stephens.

St Pius, a former champion will face Leonora while North Georgetown plays Goed Fortune, Marian Academy meets St Gabriel’s and Stella Marris plays St Mary’s.

The last two battles will see West Ruimveldt playing Sophia and redeemer playing Winfer Gardens.

The 32 sides are placed in eight groups of four and will compete in a round robin format with the top two teams advancing to the round of 16 which is a straight knock-out leading to the quarter, semi-final and finals.

Apart from the teams to advance, the remaining teams will play for placement.

This the organiser says is key because of the developmental drive of the competition and the need to have players play as much as possible.

The games will be played at the Ministry of Education ground with awards for the top schools from first to eight place including trophies, medals, television, tablets etc.