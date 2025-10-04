Rahul, Jurel, Jadeja tons flatten West Indies

(CMC) – CENTURIES by Dhruv Jurel, Ravendra Jadeja and KL Rahul, have left West Indies with a herculean task if they are to avoid a heavy defeat against India in the opening Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Jurel scored an impressive 125, Jadeja finished unbeaten on 104 and Rahul stroked an even 100, as the home side piled up a massive 448 for five at the close of play on the second day, giving them an already mammoth first innings lead of 286 runs.

India’s batsmen made the visitors toil in the sun all day with little success, with captain Shubman Gill chipping in with a half century against a tame West Indies bowling attack that lacked venom.

Resuming the day on 121 for two with Rahul on 53 and Gill 18, the duo dominated proceedings in the morning session during a 98-run partnership.

Rahul survived a scare in the day’s first over when his outside edge flew between the wicketkeeper and first slip and into the third man boundary, but apart from that was solid in defence and quick to latch onto anything short or wide offered by the bowlers.

They navigated the first hour with ease and Gill brought up his eighth half century in Test cricket with a single off left-arm spinner Khary Pierre.

Skipper Roston Chase got the much-needed breakthrough for the Windies when he had Gill caught at first slip by Justin Greaves as he attempted a reverse sweep, to leave India 188 for three.

Rahul, meanwhile, continued his march to three figures, sweeping Pierre for four to move into the 90s.

He eventually notched his 11th Test century and second at home with a single through midwicket off Chase, as India went to lunch in a strong position of 218 for three, a lead of 56 runs.

The West Indies reaped success again immediately after the break when left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican enticed Rahul into a cover drive that went straight to Greaves without any addition to the score.

In all, Rahul faced 197 balls and hit 12 fours.

Jadeja joined Jurel at the crease and the two crushed any hopes the Windies had of staging a fightback during a backbreaking 206-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Jadeja was in a no-nonsense mood early on, smashing Warrican for two massive sixes and driving Chase down the ground for four.

Jurel reached his half century by cutting Justin Greaves past backward square for a boundary and it didn’t take long for Jadeja to score his seventh fifty plus score in his last nine innings with a quick single off Warrican, as India went to tea at 326 for four.

West Indies took the second new ball in the day’s final session, but it made no difference as the two batters dominated proceedings.

It came as no surprise, therefore, when Jurel, playing in his sixth Test, scored his maiden Test century with a boundary off Chase past mid-off.

Jurel brought up the 200-run partnership with a straight six off Warrican, but after facing 210 balls and striking 15 fours and three sixes, he edged Pierre behind to wicketkeeper Shai Hope to give him his first Test wicket at 424 for five.

While there was little else for the West Indies to celebrate following his dismissal, Jadeja was all smiles when he became the third Indian to reach three figures in the innings, scoring his sixth Test century with a single off Warrican.

Together with Washington Sundar, they navigated the final few overs to ensure India kept the Windies in a stranglehold heading into Saturday’s third day.