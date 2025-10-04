Ariel Guyana Knight Riders cart off Open title in One Guyana Unification softball

ARIEL Guyana Knight Riders withstood the challenge of archrivals Speedboat to emerge winners of the Open category when the inaugural One Guyana Unification Cup softball tournament, organised by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL), in conjunction with title sponsors Regal Stationery & Computer Centre, ended at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda on Sunday.

The six-wicket victory by the star-studded combination also ensured they maintained their unbeaten record in the three-day tournament.

Set 148 for victory after restricting Speedboat to 147 for nine in their allotted 20 overs, Ariel Guyana Knight Riders reached the required target in 12.3 overs.

The comprehensive win was engineered by quickfire knocks from recent Caribbean Premier League (CPL) player Quintin Sampson who blasted five fours and three sixes in a top score of 47, pint-sized opener Troy Drakes who smashed a four and four sixes in his 32 and Ricky Sargeant who was unbeaten on 21 (one four and two sixes) when victory was achieved. D, Mohan was Speedboat’s best bowler with two for 22.

Earlier, Speedboat were given a fine start of 60 in eight overs by openers Avinash Mohabir and Navin Singh but once the two departed in quick succession of each other, the rest of the batting crumbled with Johnatan Fernandes being the main strike bowler with four for 23 in his four overs. Keyon Sinclair supported with two for 19.

Mohabir’s fine knock of 62 was decorated with three fours and six sixes while Singh struck two sixes in his 24.

Fernandes was voted player of the final for his brilliant bowling performance while Sampson copped the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the category award for tallying 282 runs including robust knocks of 140 and 97. Fernandes received a trophy while Sampson was rewarded with a motorcycle.

Ariel Guyana Knight Riders rode away a whopping whopping one million dollars winning purse and a trophy while Speedboat sped away with $200,000 and a trophy. All the trophies for the tournament were donated through the kind generosity of Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall.

Manager of the winning team, Ariel Persaud expressed delight on his side’s performance, pointing out that he was extremely confident of winning the tournament. As an aside, Persaud pointed out that both Ariel Guyana Knight Riders and Ariel Masters are fully in support of breast cancer awareness in “Pinktober Month.”

Apart from Regal Stationery & Computer Centre, the other main sponsors on board included Ramesh Sunich’s Trophy Stall which donated all the trophies, General Marine, Price Shopper Variety, Chung’s Global, ARD Youtuber (Danny Persaud), Crown Mining Supplies, Ansy and Amrit Furniture Store, INS Trading, Lakhram Singh Contracting Services, Rajiv Gandhi University, Blue Spring Water, Ofimak Office & Furnishings (Panama) and HL Latino America (Panama). (Frederick Halley)