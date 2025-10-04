GRPA celebrates 50 years of service today

THE Guyana Responsible Parenthood Association (GRPA), Guyana’s leading sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) organization, proudly marks its 50th anniversary as a registered non-governmental organisation (NGO) under the Friendly Societies Act, Chapter 36:04.

Founded in 1973 by the visionary Olga Byrne and formally registered on October 4, 1975, GRPA has been a driving force in advancing health, rights, and justice for all Guyanese for half a century.

From its inception, the GRPA has championed access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive health services, including family planning, cancer screening, HIV prevention and treatment, gender-based violence response, and youth-friendly services.

In recent years, the organisation, through its social media platforms, has spread awareness, and empowered/encouraged many to take charge of their health and safety. Through engaging posts and forums, the GRPA frequently updates its followers on the services offered and hosted and participated in key events that underscore the organisation’s values. Additionally, the GRPA has hosted training sessions across the regions, and awareness sessions in schools across Guyana on SRHR.

According to a press release by the GRPA, the NGO played a pivotal role in shaping and supporting the implementation of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act of 1995, positioning Guyana among the first countries in the Caribbean to decriminalise abortion.

Through its clinic and outreach programmes, GRPA has provided life-saving abortion care and post-abortion counselling services, ensuring that women and girls can exercise their rights to safe, legal, and dignified healthcare.

GLOBAL AND NATIONAL PARTNERSHIPS

Over the years, GRPA has become a trusted partner both locally and globally. The association is a former Member Association of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), a partner organisation of Fòs Feminista – the International Alliance for Sexual and Reproductive Health, Rights, and Justice, and an implementing partner of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The NGO notes that these alliances have strengthened the GRPA’s ability to deliver high-quality services, amplify advocacy for gender equality, and secure resources to meet the needs of Guyanese communities, especially women, youth, Indigenous peoples, and other groups.

50 YEARS OF IMPACT

Over the last 50 years, the GRPA has served thousands of Guyanese through clinic and outreach services in both urban and hinterland regions; advocated for progressive laws and policies, including the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, National Sexual and Reproductive Health Policy, and the National Policy for the Reintegration of Adolescent Mothers into the Formal School System; strengthened Guyana’s HIV response as a recognised HIV Care and Treatment Site. Advanced cervical cancer prevention through the incorporation of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) screening; expanded health services to include cancer screening, abortion care, contraceptive access, HIV and STI testing, laboratory services and psychosocial support and led national conversations on sexual rights, gender equality, and inclusion.

LOOKING FORWARD

As the GRPA celebrates this milestone, it recommits to the unfinished work of ensuring universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights in Guyana.

“GRPA’s 50th anniversary is both a celebration and a call to action,” said Kobe Smith, Executive Director of GRPA. “We pay tribute to the legacy of our founder, Olga Byrne, and to the brave advocates who fought for the rights we enjoy today. Our next chapter will focus on breaking new ground in healthcare delivery and ensuring that every person can live with dignity, autonomy, and wellbeing,” the release said.

CELEBRATING THE MILESTONE

Throughout October 2025, GRPA will host commemorative events to honour the women, youth, and communities that have shaped its history