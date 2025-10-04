Timehri, Sandhills to be linked with sections of old Demerara bridge

SECTIONS of the old Demerara Habour Bridge will be dismantled and relocated to support infrastructure projects in other areas, according to Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, on Friday.

During a press briefing, the minister said that components will be moved downriver to create a new link between Timehri, East Bank Demerara, and Sandhills.

He said: “For sure sections of the bridge both retractor and acceptor spans and other parts will be going to the Sandhills/Timehri crossing. I can assure you of that. There are other areas, lots of discussions, that I will not want to announce now.”

The Public Works Minister said a team is working on getting this done. In April, Edghill said sections of the current bridge might also be repurposed to span the Berbice River at Kwakwani, Region 10.

The new Demerara River Bridge will be commissioned on Sunday. The new US$260 million bridge has been constructed by China Railway Construction Corporation Limited and represents one of the most transformative infrastructure projects in Guyana’s modern history.

Spanning 2.6 kilometres, it will link Region Three to Region Four, providing round-the-clock, toll-free access.

The four-lane, cable-stayed structure is designed to last 100 years and accommodate vehicles of all sizes, travelling at up to 80 kilometres per hour.