UG addresses delay in release of single outstanding Law grade

THE University of Guyana (UG) has moved to address concerns raised by an anonymous letter to the editor regarding a single outstanding grade in its Department of Law.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the institution acknowledged the delay as an “anomaly” caused by unforeseen circumstances, including a surge in the number of students requiring assessment and the prolonged illness of the course lecturer, who underwent eye surgery late last year.

UG noted that while the University processes over 2,500 courses per semester — and more than 5,000 annually — over 94 per cent of grades are submitted and posted on time. However, in this case, priority had been given to ensuring that final-year law students received their results by the July deadline required for entry into the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago.

The University further explained that logistical challenges and increased enrolment linked to the government’s state-funded tuition programme have also placed additional strain on departments across the institution. Nonetheless, the Department of Law has assured that the outstanding grade will be approved and released within the coming week.

Calling the situation “deeply regrettable,” UG emphasised that it is not expected to recur. The University also highlighted its strong track record, noting that its law graduates have consistently ranked among the top 10 performers at the Hugh Wooding Law School over the past decade.

“UG remains committed to the highest academic standards and to ensuring that its students are fully supported as they progress through their studies,” the statement noted.