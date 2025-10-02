Guyana strengthens global voice with focus on interpretation services

TAGMAN Media, Guyana’s leading provider of conference audio and interpretation services, celebrated International Translation Day on Tuesday with its Live Language Demos and Mixer at Herdmanston Lodge.

The event highlighted the critical role of language professionals in promoting dialogue, inclusivity, and international co-operation.

The United Nations designates September 30 each year as International Translation Day, honouring the work of translators and interpreters who help bridge cultures, foster understanding, and strengthen peace and security worldwide.

The highlight of the event was a live demonstration featuring Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, who engaged directly with Tagman Media CEO Alex Graham. Minister Ally commended interpreters for their role in building trust and global understanding.

“Interpreters are not just carrying words across languages, they are carrying trust, building bridges, and ensuring Guyana’s voice is heard clearly in the world,” Minister Ally stated.

He also applauded Tagman Media’s leadership in advancing the field, noting that by investing in both people and technology, the company is ensuring Guyana can “listen and respond more effectively to its partners.”

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Guyana, Jean Njeri Kamau, extended congratulations on behalf of the UN Country Team, emphasising the alignment of translation services with the UN’s mission of inclusivity.

“Translation services are a medium to bridge the gaps between inequality and injustice,” she said. “Such events help to promote the message of peace and inclusivity amongst diverse populations.”

The event attracted a distinguished audience, including Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Roxane George, Justice of Appeal Nareshwar Harnanan, and members of the Judiciary’s IT and Court Reporting Units. Senior diplomats were also present, including representatives from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Dominican Republic Embassy, the Chinese Embassy, the Indian High Commission, and the CARICOM Secretariat, alongside members of the private sector and business community.

Participants experienced hands-on demonstrations of advanced interpretation technologies, including the Televic Confidea G3 Wireless System, Lingua Interpreter Desks, and UNITE Digital Bodypack Receivers—the same equipment used at global summits and high-level diplomatic meetings.

CEO Alex Graham underscored the importance of these services as Guyana’s global influence grows.

“As Guyana takes on a larger role in regional and global affairs, professional interpretation services are no longer optional, they are essential,” Graham said. “Our role is not just to ensure that Guyana is heard, but also that Guyana hears and fully understands its partners on the world stage.”

The interactive event left attendees with a deeper appreciation for the role of interpretation in diplomacy, justice, and business, reinforcing the message that language services are key to Guyana’s integration into the global community.