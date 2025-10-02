Scotiabank Guyana Inc. to replace The Bank of Nova Scotia from November 1

EFFECTIVE November 1, 2025, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) will officially transfer its Guyana operations to Scotiabank Guyana Inc. (SGI), a newly incorporated, locally registered company that is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank of Nova Scotia Canada.

The transition, approved under the Financial Institutions Act, marks the reorganisation of Scotiabank’s Guyana operations from a branch into a subsidiary model.

The Bank has assured that the change will have no impact on customers, employees, suppliers, or other stakeholders, with day-to-day services continuing as usual.

Scotiabank has operated in Guyana since 1968, and the new legal structure is part of a wider regional alignment, as other Scotiabank markets in the Caribbean and Latin America also operate as subsidiaries. These include The Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Mexico, Peru, and Chile, among others.

The main visible change will be the official name of the company, which will now appear as “Scotiabank Guyana Inc.” instead of “The Bank of Nova Scotia.”

Jabar Singh, President & CEO of Scotiabank Colpatria (Colombia) and Head of Scotiabank Caribbean and Central America, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to expanding in Guyana.

“We have made several recent investments, including technology enhancements to our Mobile App, the introduction of payment solutions for retail self-checkout kiosks, the digitisation of our client onboarding process, expansion of our ABM footprint, and incremental bandwidth upgrades,” Singh said.

He further noted that the bank plans to expand its client coverage and business portfolio in Guyana with enhancements to Global Transaction Banking (GTB) products, as well as Global Banking and Markets (GBM) services such as investment banking, cash management, and trade finance.

The transition to Scotiabank Guyana Inc. reflects the bank’s long-term vision of strengthening its operations in Guyana while maintaining its legacy of service spanning more than five decades.