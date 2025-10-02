Reon Devonish wins Ministry of Local Government logo competition

THE Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development has unveiled its new official logo, designed by Mr. Reon Devonish, the winner of the Ministry’s nationwide Logo Competition.

Devonish’s design was selected for its strong symbolism, which reflects the Ministry’s core mission and vision. At its centre, the logo features a handshake, symbolising partnership and collaboration among the Ministry, local authorities, and citizens across Guyana.

Supporting this theme of unity, puzzle pieces in the design represent the interconnected pillars of national development — the environment, agriculture, sustainability, infrastructure, health, education, and the people of Guyana. A map of Guyana further emphasises the Ministry’s commitment to serving every citizen and community nationwide.

Adding a touch of national pride, the use of gold in the logo represents the high standards of quality, service, and excellence that the Ministry strives to uphold.

In a statement, the Ministry congratulated Devonish for his outstanding creativity and thanked all participants who submitted entries to the competition, noting that their contributions reflect the spirit of innovation and national pride.

“This new logo is more than an image — it is a statement of who we are, what we value, and our unwavering commitment to serving the people of Guyana,” the Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, affirmed.