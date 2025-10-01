Gov’t invites public to witness opening of historic Demerara River Bridge

–structure to be opened to vehicular traffic immediately after ceremony

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali will, on Sunday, commission Guyana’s new US$260 million Demerara River Bridge, which was built by the China Railway Construction Corporation Limited.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the Ministry of Public Works said President Ali decided on October 5, 2025 as the date for the commissioning.

A grand opening ceremony will be held at the abutment of the eastern end of the 3km long concrete, high-span bridge.

“Members of the public will be invited to witness the commissioning of this transformative and landmark project undertaken by the Irfaan Ali-led administration,” the Public Works Ministry said, adding: “All are welcomed to walk across the bridge with President Ali and the Cabinet, after which the bridge will be immediately opened to vehicular traffic.”

The much-anticipated superstructure is constructed to facilitate the continuous flow of vessel and vehicle traffic, which will boost the transportation of products and services throughout the nation, drastically cut down on travel time and improve connectivity between Regions Three and Four.

The 2.6-kilometre, four-lane, cable-stayed bridge represents a major leap forward in Guyana’s transport network.

Designed to last 100 years, the toll-free structure will allow vehicles of all sizes to travel at up to 80 kilometres per hour, serving more than 50,000 commuters daily. This is projected to generate annual savings of approximately $3.5 billion.

In a nod to national identity, the bridge’s twin towers (P-34, south) have been crowned with a design inspired by the Cacique Crown of Honour (C.C.H.), Guyana’s second-highest national award.

Once illuminated, the crowns will stand as cultural markers of pride, blending heritage with modern engineering and etching a distinctive symbol into the skyline.

Load testing conducted last week confirmed that the bridge possesses satisfactory stiffness and ample reserve load-carrying capacity, ensuring durability and safety for decades to come.

President Ali is expected to reaffirm the significance of the project as part of his government’s commitment to modernising Guyana’s infrastructure, enhancing connectivity and supporting national development.