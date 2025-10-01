News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Capitalise on, pass down opportunities from Guyana’s rapid development
Front

–President Ali tells private sector; emphasises the business community’s role in nation’s progress

President, Dr Irfaan Ali underscored the importance of public–private sector partnership in the further development of Guyana during an engagement with members of the private sector.
He told representatives from the various Chambers of Commerce, the Manufacturing Association, the Private Sector Commission, and other stakeholders, that in his second term, his government is committed to guiding Guyana from its current state into a future defined by sustainable economic growth.
The President urged the business community to take full advantage of opportunities in agriculture, aquaculture, exports, housing, enhanced health services, tourism, and other key sectors.
He stressed that these opportunities should not be limited to their businesses alone, but should extend to their employees and other stakeholders. Such an approach, he said, would enable the creation and fair distribution of wealth, benefitting Guyanese at all levels of society (Office of the President)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.