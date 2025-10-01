Capitalise on, pass down opportunities from Guyana’s rapid development

–President Ali tells private sector; emphasises the business community’s role in nation’s progress

President, Dr Irfaan Ali underscored the importance of public–private sector partnership in the further development of Guyana during an engagement with members of the private sector.

He told representatives from the various Chambers of Commerce, the Manufacturing Association, the Private Sector Commission, and other stakeholders, that in his second term, his government is committed to guiding Guyana from its current state into a future defined by sustainable economic growth.

The President urged the business community to take full advantage of opportunities in agriculture, aquaculture, exports, housing, enhanced health services, tourism, and other key sectors.

He stressed that these opportunities should not be limited to their businesses alone, but should extend to their employees and other stakeholders. Such an approach, he said, would enable the creation and fair distribution of wealth, benefitting Guyanese at all levels of society (Office of the President)