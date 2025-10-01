Guyana’s parliament will reconvene within the constitutional timeframe –President Ali

THE Parliament of Guyana will reconvene within the constitutional timeframe, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

During an interview with journalist Kiana Wilburg, the Head of State, on Tuesday, reminded of the country’s statutes which outline in concrete terms that the National Assembly shall meet for the first time after a general election within a set period, which is three months, as prescribed by the constitution or by law. This is stated in Article 69 (1) of the country’s constitution.

“Guyana can trust the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government, and you know that we will operate within the Constitution, and that is what we are doing. The Constitution gives me a timeframe…I can assure you and Guyana that it will be reconvened within the constitutional timeframe,” the President said.

In accordance with Article 70 (2) of the Constitution, Proclamation No.1 of 2025, President Ali had officially dissolved the 12th Parliament of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, on July 3.

Additionally, he signed a proclamation which dissolved the Regional Democratic Councils, in accordance with Article 73 (2) of the Constitution.

This places the constitutional timeframe to November. The Head of State stressed that the (PPP/C) government will remain transparent and will follow the nation’s laws.

In the 2025 election, the PPP/C increased its seats from 33 in 2020 to 36, thereby widening the majority in parliament.

The new opposition configuration reflects a significant political shift with new comer We invest in Nationhood (WIN) emerging as the main opposition, displacing the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)/A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

WIN gained 16 seats, while APNU gained 12 seats, and Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) gained one seat.

The National Assembly comprises a total of 65 seats, allocated based on geographical constituencies using the Hare quota system.

Last month, President Ali unveiled the PPP/C’s blend of experience and youthful energy with a 25-member cabinet and 11 parliamentary representatives. The other parties too have since named their parliamentary picks.