Edghill orders urgent traffic management fix along Railway Embankment

— Ministers conduct early-morning site visit at Plaisance

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Wednesday morning led an urgent site inspection along the Railway Embankment at Plaisance, where worsening traffic congestion has been plaguing commuters.

He was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Mandanlall Ramraj , and Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn.

According to a release from the ministry, the team met with representatives of project contractor China Railway First Group Limited and consultant Beston, along with Assistant Superintendent of Police, Stephen Gobin and other ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Division.

During the walk-through from Plaisance Line-Top to the Ogle Roundabout, Minister Edghill pressed for an immediate revision of the ongoing construction methodology. He stressed that any approach moving forward must align more closely with robust traffic management systems to reduce congestion in the heavily travelled corridor.

All stakeholders were instructed to return by Thursday with revised plans that will take effect immediately.

The Ministry of Public Works said the government remains committed to balancing the fast-paced execution of transformative infrastructure projects with the daily realities faced by road users.