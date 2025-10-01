Bartica man fined after pleading guilty to DUI

A 43-year-old Bartica resident was on Tuesday fined a total of $310,000 after he appeared before the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on multiple traffic-related offences, including driving under the influence of alcohol.

Delon Devon Gilkes, of Sixth Avenue, Bartica, stood before Magistrate Teriq Mohammed and pleaded guilty to the charge of driving under the influence. He was fined $250,000 with an alternative of three months’ imprisonment.

In addition to the DUI charge, Gilkes faced five other traffic-related charges. He was found guilty on those counts as well and fined a further $60,000.