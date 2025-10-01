Local Gov’t Ministry launches cleanup campaign in Georgetown

Officials from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development commenced a citywide cleanup campaign on Tuesday evening in keeping with the government’s national beautification project.

Leading the initiative were Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand; Minister within the Ministry, Honourable Pauline Sukhai; Director General, Anand Persaud; Permanent Secretary, Miguel Choo-Kang; Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administration), Dr. Josh Kanhai, along with senior officials of the Ministry.

As part of the exercise, Minister Manickchand visited Stabroek Market after 6:00 PM to gain first-hand insights from vendors operating in the area.

Vendors shared that while they are committed to keeping their environment clean, the lack of adequate resources and facilities for proper garbage disposal remains a significant challenge.