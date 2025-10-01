News Archives
Local Gov’t Ministry launches cleanup campaign in Georgetown
Officials from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development commenced a citywide cleanup campaign on Tuesday evening in keeping with the government’s national beautification project.
Leading the initiative were Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand; Minister within the Ministry, Honourable Pauline Sukhai; Director General, Anand Persaud; Permanent Secretary, Miguel Choo-Kang; Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administration), Dr. Josh Kanhai, along with senior officials of the Ministry.
As part of the exercise, Minister Manickchand visited Stabroek Market after 6:00 PM to gain first-hand insights from vendors operating in the area.
Vendors shared that while they are committed to keeping their environment clean, the lack of adequate resources and facilities for proper garbage disposal remains a significant challenge.
They expressed that with the necessary support, littering in and around the market could be drastically reduced.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand interacting with vendors and citizens in Georgetown
This activity marks the beginning of intensified efforts to restore and maintain cleanliness across Georgetown, reinforcing the Government’s wider vision of a more beautiful, safe, and sustainable environment for all citizens.
The Ministry continues to work collaboratively with stakeholders, vendors, and residents to ensure that communities are equipped with the resources needed to maintain proper waste management practices.
Source | Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development 
