Minister Manickchand engages Sanitation Director on city’s garbage situation

MINISTER of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, on Monday met with Director of Sanitation at the Mayor and City Council, Walter Narine, on issues regarding waste management in the capital, Georgetown.

The meeting, according to a press release, was prompted by several complaints and visible evidence regarding the current state of un-cleanliness in the city.

The ministry highlighted that Mayor of Georgetown, Alfred Mentore, is currently out of the jurisdiction.

Discussions, however, focused on identifying the challenges associated with waste management and sanitation, and exploring practical measures to improve the situation.

Minister Manickchand emphasised the government’s priority that communities become beautiful places of residence and dwelling, and was clear that the city must reflect the country’s beauty, warmth and hospitality.

She said there is much room for improvement, and little space for lengthy debates on the issue, noting: “We know what the issues are. Let’s get about working towards solutions that involve all stakeholders.”

Both parties expressed a commitment to working together to develop sustainable solutions and to restore pride in the city’s appearance.