‘Don’t let the opportunities slide by’

MINISTER of Education Sonia Parag has called on young people across Guyana to seize educational opportunities and avoid falling into unproductive or destructive paths, as she officially opened a new $27 million Foulis/Enmore multipurpose learning centre.

During her remarks at the opening ceremony on Monday, Minister Parag emphasised the government’s commitment to decentralising education and expanding access to resources through the establishment of learning and resource centres in rural and hinterland communities.

“We have rural areas and we have hinterland areas. And if we’re going to have an educated nation, we have to bridge the gaps between the [rural] and the urban areas,” she said, adding: “Not everyone will have equal access if it’s centralised. So, what do you do? You bring the learning centres and the resource centres to the community.”

The newly opened centre is designed not only as a hub for academic learning but also as a space for technology-driven education, teamwork, and personal development.

The minister announced the donation of three tablets to the centre, underlining the role of digital tools in modern education.

“This centre is not just there for you to sit and read books. It is for you to learn through technology. It is for you to learn through group and team effort. It is for you to learn about the world,” Minister Parag said, adding: “It is to give you the opportunity to see different sectors through the world of books [and] technology.”

She warned against the dangers of idleness, crime, and unhealthy habits like vaping, urging young people to take charge of their futures by making constructive choices.

“A learning centre and resource centre is to give, especially the young people in the neighbourhood, an opportunity to do something other than liming on the corner of the street… other than turning to crime, other than wasting their lives,” she said.

Minister Parag also highlighted the University of Guyana’s ongoing free education initiative, which has already resulted in a significant increase in applications, and encouraged youth to take advantage of such programmes.

“And I say take it. I say, make use of it. Don’t go into adulthood where you don’t know if you’re going to be able to get a job tomorrow, [or] that you can’t rely on something else,” she emphasised.

The minister added: “Make use of the facilities, make use of the opportunities that are being given to you through this government, and make something of your life.”

She further advocated for young people to participate in sports and physical activities, noting that such engagement can help them discover and develop their talents.

The Foulis/Enmore multipurpose learning centre is the latest in a series of government initiatives aimed at empowering youth through access to education, skills development, and holistic growth.

Meanwhile, the facility was hailed as a transformative space for young learners, with Regional Education Officer Keane Adams describing it as a “haven” for nurturing literacy, research skills, and a lifelong love for reading.

She emphasised that the facility offers a “safe and stimulating environment where young minds are guided to dream.”

Adams highlighted the centre’s alignment with the Ministry of Education’s national literacy goals, underscoring the government’s pledge to deliver quality education to every child.

Adams also called on members of the community to embrace their role in sustaining the space, urging both educators and families to encourage regular visits by students.

She reasoned: “It is a safe and stimulating environment where young minds are guided to dream. I encourage every member of this community to care this facility, to inspire our learners to visit often where these walls lie the foundation for lifelong learning.”

The facility is expected to serve as a cornerstone for literacy development in Region Four, offering students access to resources and a supportive environment designed to enhance their educational journey.

Looking ahead, the facility is also expected to expand its offerings to include vocational training and other practical skills aimed at equipping learners and community members with valuable tools for employment and entrepreneurship. As part of this vision, ongoing consultations will continue with residents to identify the specific skills they wish to see introduced.