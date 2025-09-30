News Archives
Guyana signs air services agreement with South Africa
Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (left) and Barbara Creecy, Minister of Transport of South Africa (right) sign the agreement
GUYANA and South Africa, on Monday, signed an air services agreement to strengthen international co-operation between the two countries.
This agreement, which was signed during the ongoing International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) 42nd Assembly, strengthens the existing partnership and reaffirms the commitment of both nations to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

It further aims to expand air service opportunities, promote economic growth, boost trade and tourism, and maintain the highest safety and security standards in air travel, addressing concerns related to aviation security.

Signing the agreement on behalf of South Africa was Barbara Creecy, Minister of Transport, and Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, on behalf of Guyana.

Alongside the standard articles on Grant of Rights, Designation and Authorisation, Recognition of Certificates and Licenses, Safety, Aviation Security, Principles Governing Operations of Agreed Services, User Charges, Tariffs and others, both parties expressed a keen desire for this agreement to create opportunities for airlines of both countries to expand their air connectivity.
Field said: “Significant efforts were made to reach this agreement, marking a positive step forward. Guyana is forging partnerships and friendships with other countries to promote transformation in its aviation sector.”

According to the post by the Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation, with the signing of these air services agreements, the target of Guyana becoming an international hub for air connectivity is more within reach.

South Africa has a vibrant aviation sector and is home to South African Airways, which operates to at least 16 destinations within Africa, North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
The agreement supplements the more than 50 air services agreements Guyana has established with other ICAO States to develop air connectivity. Guyana and South Africa established diplomatic ties on November 4, 1994.

