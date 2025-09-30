From vision to reality!

–soybeans transported by vessel from Tacama facility to processing mill for feed production

LOCALLY harvested soybeans were recently transported by vessel, for the first time, from the Tacama drying and storage facility, located approximately 90 miles up the Berbice River, to a processing mill where it will be converted into poultry feed.

President Dr Irfaan Ali announced the development via a social media post, highlighting the achievement as a landmark moment in the country’s drive towards agricultural self-sufficiency and value-added production.

In 2021, a collaboration was formed among six local companies and a regional firm to embark on a significant project aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in corn and soya bean production in Guyana.

The owners of Guyana Stock Feed Ltd., Royal Chicken, Edun Farms, SBM Wood, Dubulay Ranch, and Bounty Farm Ltd., along with the Brazilian-owned N F Agriculture, partnered to produce soya bean and corn for both the local and regional markets.

Guyana is expected to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of all livestock feed, resulting in a decreased reliance on imports.

This progress is evident as 12,000 acres of corn and soya was produced in 2024. To become self-sufficient, the government invested significantly in the Tacama, Savannah area [along the Berbice River] where more than 40 kilometres of road have been constructed.

An 18,000-tonne silo has also been erected and a conveying system consisting of a wharf. This will ensure that corn and soya are effectively transferred onto ships for export markets abroad. Large-scale cultivation efforts started with trials in 2021 on 125 acres, which were successful.

Every year, Guyana imports approximately US$40 million in livestock feed. Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha had said that this money could be invested in other sectors to further increase the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).