GTU withdraws contempt proceedings against government officials

THE Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) has withdrawn and discontinued its application for warrants of committal and contempt proceedings against several senior government officials and regional executives. The proceedings, which alleged non-compliance with a High Court judgement delivered by Justice Sandil Kissoon in April 2024, were formally withdrawn on September 19, 2025.

The contempt application had been filed on August 26, 2025, and sought committal orders against Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC, Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, Regional Executive Officers Donald Gajraj (Region Four), Susanah Saywack (Region Two), Narendra Persaud (Region Six), Sadick Ishmael (Region Five), and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Shannielle Hoosein-Outar.

On September 12, 2025, the Attorney General moved to strike out the proceedings, arguing that GTU had failed to comply with mandatory procedures, including personal service of the applications on those cited.

He also contended that the proceedings were statute-barred under Section 16 of the Contempt of Court Act, as they were filed more than a year after the alleged contempt.

Additionally, he submitted that such proceedings could not be instituted against the State without compliance with the State Liability and Proceedings Act.

During that hearing, an oral application was also made for Justice Kissoon to recuse himself on the basis that he had delivered the original judgement in the matter.

Justice Kissoon granted the request and adjourned the matter for reassignment by the Chief Justice (ag) Navindra Singh. However, before it was reassigned, the Attorney General was served with a notice confirming GTU’s decision to withdraw the case altogether.

The Attorney General appeared in the matter with legal support from King’s Counsel, Darshan Ramdhani; Deputy Solicitor General, Shoshanna Lall; Principal Legal Adviser Ronetta Prince, and State Counsels Omar Hoppie and Ron Austin.

The contempt proceedings stemmed from Justice Kissoon’s April 19, 2024 ruling which declared the GTU strike lawful, finding that the government had failed to engage in proper collective bargaining.

Teachers began a nationwide industrial action for better wages and salaries and other benefits on February 5, 2024. Teachers were on strike, according to the GTU, because the government would not meet with the union on several issues, including negotiations on wages, salaries, allowances, and other benefits for teachers.

The strike was eventually called off on March 4, 2024 as a result of court-ordered mediation.

The teachers went on strike despite the fact that the Ministry of Education had satisfied more than half of the 41 proposals made by the GTU for better working conditions in just three years.

Government officials had also challenged the union’s claims by highlighting that discussions were ongoing to satisfy the other requests. Since the requirements for conducting a strike were not satisfied, the government had declared that the strike action was illegal.

A multi-year agreement was eventually reached between the government and GTU.

The government has appealed Justice Kissoon’s ruling which it has deemed erroneous, and the case is currently pending before the Court of Appeal of Guyana.