‘No Bribes, No Excuses’ – Police Force issues stern reminder to public

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a stern reminder to citizens that offering bribes to law enforcement officers is a criminal offence and a grave act that undermines the rule of law, accountability, and the integrity of policing.

The statement follows growing concern over incidents in which individuals have attempted to evade lawful procedures by offering money or “tokens of appreciation” to officers. According to the GPF, such practices erode public trust in law enforcement and weaken the values of justice and fairness.

“The public must understand that both the giver and the receiver of a bribe are culpable under the law and will face the full consequences of their actions,” the Force stressed.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, the Police Force highlighted that robust internal mechanisms are in place to investigate and discipline any officer found guilty of soliciting or accepting bribes. At the same time, citizens are urged to play their part by refusing to engage in bribery and reporting any such incidents immediately. Reports can be made to the Commissioner of Police Secretariat via hotlines 227-1611 ext. 4001, 225-6411, 225-2700, and 600-3019.

The GPF reminded the public that officers are trained from recruitment to serve with professionalism, impartiality, and integrity. Acts of bribery, whether initiated by officers or citizens, undermine this commitment and the very foundation of justice.

In addition, the Force noted that the Government of Guyana has mandated the use of body cameras by all law enforcement officers stationed at ports of entry to bolster accountability and safeguard the rights of travellers.

“The Guyana Police Force calls on all citizens to respect the law, uphold your integrity, and desist from offering bribes or inducements of any kind,” the statement read. “Together, we must ensure that corruption has no place in our society. Together, we can build a nation founded on integrity, accountability, and justice.”